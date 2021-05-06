3,727 people test Covid positve, 2,221 recover in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 3,727 people, including two health workers, tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Wednesday. The test positivity rate stands at 23 per cent. Meanwhile, 2,221 people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 31,179.

A total of 5,000 people with symptoms of the virus infection have been placed under quarantine. In all, 80,616 people are in quarantine. As many as 3,252 people who were in quarantine till Tuesday completed the quarantine period successfully without showing any symptoms.

SEMI ICU WARD AT MCH

T’Puram: In view of the increasing number of cases, a new semi-ICU ward will be set up at the Transit Ward of the Government Medical College Hospital, from Thursday, district collector Navjot Khosa has said. In addition, semi-ICUs will be started in the two trauma wards of the hospital. The collector was speaking after assessing Covid treatment facilities at Government Medical College Hospital, here.