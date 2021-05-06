City zoo intensifies vigil against Covid-19 among big cats

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eight Asiatic lions at Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park testing positive for Coronavirus is perhaps the first case of human infection spreading to animals in the country. The Thiruvananthapuram Zoo authorities have intensified vigil against Covid. The facility has started adopting animals as a precautionary measure to prevent further infections.

The zoo officials including the director and the zoo veterinary surgeon, recently held a review meeting and discussed the directives issued by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA). “When the first case of Covid was reported last year in March, we were perhaps the first zoo in the country to have denied entry to visitors, preventing crowding. Later, when a tiger in New York tested positive, more precautionary measures were taken as per the directives issued by the CZA,” said T V Anilkumar, superintendent of the zoo.

The zoo superintendent said all the animals are being closely observed, especially the felines such as tiger, leopard, and lion. “We have instructed the keepers to watch the felines for symptoms such as nasal discharge, changes in their sounds, or any abnormal behaviour,” said Anilkumar.

The city zoo has been functioning with minimum staff members since the pandemic began. All employees have been trained on the safety steps to be followed. “Only vaccinated keepers and handlers are allowed near the felines. They have been directed to wear safety gears and double mask. The staff can only have minimum contact with the animals even while providing food,” added the officials.

Due to the pandemic, felines are being fed according to the guidelines of CZA. The animal houses are also being regularly disinfected with sodium hypochlorite. According to the zoo authorities, all the animals are healthy so far. However, safety measures are being taken to prevent any kind of infection. Meanwhile, more care is being given to the animals in the zoo to help them beat the summer heat.

CARING FOR OUR FELINES