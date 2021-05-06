STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

No use of force against mask shirkers: Behera

The State Police Chief has directed the cops to desist from using force against those who do not wear masks in pubic places.

Published: 06th May 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala DGP Loknath Behra (EPS | K Shijith)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Police Chief has directed the cops to desist from using force against those who do not wear masks in pubic places. Citing the ruling of the High Court on the matter, Loknath Behera told the cops that they can instead take legal actions against the offenders if required. 
He also cautioned them against blocking goods carriers for checking unless there is information that the vehicles are engaged in smuggling activities.

The cops were also instructed not to hamper the functioning of the dairy booths, bakery, eateries, stationery and fruit shops within the prescribed time. Earlier there were complaints that the police were not allowing their functioning. Behera said the media persons with identity or accreditation cards will be allowed to travel, while those working in informal sectors without identity cards should be allowed to move after ascertaining their needs.

Domestic aides and home nurses should prepare affidavits in case of travelling. Behera said the employees engaged in large-scale construction works should be given accommodation facilities by the employers or owners of the  buildings. If they can’t, special travel arrangements should be made for them, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Loknath Behra
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp