No use of force against mask shirkers: Behera

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Police Chief has directed the cops to desist from using force against those who do not wear masks in pubic places. Citing the ruling of the High Court on the matter, Loknath Behera told the cops that they can instead take legal actions against the offenders if required.

He also cautioned them against blocking goods carriers for checking unless there is information that the vehicles are engaged in smuggling activities.

The cops were also instructed not to hamper the functioning of the dairy booths, bakery, eateries, stationery and fruit shops within the prescribed time. Earlier there were complaints that the police were not allowing their functioning. Behera said the media persons with identity or accreditation cards will be allowed to travel, while those working in informal sectors without identity cards should be allowed to move after ascertaining their needs.

Domestic aides and home nurses should prepare affidavits in case of travelling. Behera said the employees engaged in large-scale construction works should be given accommodation facilities by the employers or owners of the buildings. If they can’t, special travel arrangements should be made for them, he added.