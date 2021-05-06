Sree Chitra postpones elective surgeries due to oxygen shortage

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) postponed some of the elective surgeries due to disruption in the oxygen supplies on Wednesday. The issue was resolved after its director Dr K Jayakumar informed District Collector Navjot Khosa about the situation and the measures were taken to remove the bottlenecks in supply.

“All surgeries except the emergency ones have been postponed to Thursday due to shortage in oxygen stock. However, there is no need for concern at the moment,” said Dr Jayakumar in a statement.

He also said the works for starting an oxygen plant were under way to reduce the dependency on oxygen cylinders. Three companies are involved in supplying oxygen cylinders to SCTIMST. The district administration has started monitoring the supply of oxygen cylinders to meet the demand for oxygen.

