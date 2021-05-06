STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three more CFLTCs to manage hike in Covid caseload

The three CFLTCs can accommodate around 200 patients. 

Published: 06th May 2021 06:52 AM

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the district, the demand for Covid First-Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) and Domiciliary Care Centre (DCC) has also been going up. The number of active cases in the district is expected to cross 30,000 on Wednesday. 

Given the increasing  caseload, District Collector Navjot Khosa on Wednesday took over more infrastructure to set up three new taluk-level CFLTCs in Thiruvananthapuram, Kattakada, and Nedumangad. The three CFLTCs can accommodate around 200 patients. 

In addition to this, the district administration has opened a new DCC at Kilimanoor in Chirayinkeezhu Taluk. The facility can accommodate around 100 patients. The district collector has given directives to local bodies to make necessary arrangements to set up the facilities. The test positivity rate in many parts of the district has spiked alarmingly, raising the need for more infrastructure to manage the patient load.

