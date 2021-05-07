STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Disinfectant services see high demand 

With surge in Covid cases, disinfecting and cleaning drives have become an unending process for in the city over the past few weeks.

Published: 07th May 2021 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram | Vincent Pulickal

By Arya U R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With surge in Covid cases, disinfecting and cleaning drives have become an unending process for in the city over the past few weeks. The sanitisation drives are being carried out according to World Health Organisation guidelines. 

“Around 25 circle health inspector officers in the corporation are in charge of the disinfection services. Enquiries received from the control room are passed to respective area health inspectors. If the case is severe, the sanitisation will be carried out by the Biological Disaster Management Unit (BDMU),” said an official. 

According to the Kudumbashree members, this year,  there have been more enquiries from residential areas. Rejitha Premjith, Kudumbashree district programme manager, says they receive at least two calls daily since the beginning of the second wave. “The enquiries are mostly from Covid positive families. Primary contacts also request sterilisation,” he said.

Sanitising that exceeds one hour costs Rs 1.50 to Rs 2 per sqft in government and private services respectively. Kudumbashree units facilitate disinfection at lower rates for economically backward clients. Manoj J, the founder of IPMS sanitising service, Thirumala, said the most effective method now is ‘misting’, in which the chemicals are sprayed using a fogging machine. “Make sure the service is registered, the chemical are WHO-approved, and that they follow Covid protocol,” Manoj added.

Do It yourself
You can use liquid sanitiser solutions for spraying and wiping surfaces like your vehicles, furniture, doors, switchboards and appliances. But be cautious to switch off your electric appliances before sanitising. For floor cleaning, one can use bleaching powder solutions or any quality liquefied solutions. 

For Disinfectant Services Call
Kudumbashree: 9048503553
City Corporation Control Room: 
0471-2377702
Autowhite, Kesavadasapuram 8289919000
IPMS sanitising services, Thirumala 94473 10974

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid cases
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp