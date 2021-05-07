Disinfectant services see high demand 

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With surge in Covid cases, disinfecting and cleaning drives have become an unending process for in the city over the past few weeks. The sanitisation drives are being carried out according to World Health Organisation guidelines.

“Around 25 circle health inspector officers in the corporation are in charge of the disinfection services. Enquiries received from the control room are passed to respective area health inspectors. If the case is severe, the sanitisation will be carried out by the Biological Disaster Management Unit (BDMU),” said an official.

According to the Kudumbashree members, this year, there have been more enquiries from residential areas. Rejitha Premjith, Kudumbashree district programme manager, says they receive at least two calls daily since the beginning of the second wave. “The enquiries are mostly from Covid positive families. Primary contacts also request sterilisation,” he said.

Sanitising that exceeds one hour costs Rs 1.50 to Rs 2 per sqft in government and private services respectively. Kudumbashree units facilitate disinfection at lower rates for economically backward clients. Manoj J, the founder of IPMS sanitising service, Thirumala, said the most effective method now is ‘misting’, in which the chemicals are sprayed using a fogging machine. “Make sure the service is registered, the chemical are WHO-approved, and that they follow Covid protocol,” Manoj added.

Do It yourself

You can use liquid sanitiser solutions for spraying and wiping surfaces like your vehicles, furniture, doors, switchboards and appliances. But be cautious to switch off your electric appliances before sanitising. For floor cleaning, one can use bleaching powder solutions or any quality liquefied solutions.

For Disinfectant Services Call

Kudumbashree: 9048503553

City Corporation Control Room:

0471-2377702

Autowhite, Kesavadasapuram 8289919000

IPMS sanitising services, Thirumala 94473 10974