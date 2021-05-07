Kilimanoor gears up to fight Covid

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the healthcare workers and other district officials are busy tackling rising Covid cases, the Kilimanoor district panchayat has come up with a new initiative to join the good fight. Under the ‘Smile Kilimanoor’ initiative, they have formed a Covid-19 disaster management team consisting of youngsters and like-minded people.

The initiative is the brainchild of K K Girikrishnan, a member of the district panchayat, Kilimanoor division. According to him, in many areas of the panchayat, there are people struggling without essential services. “A disaster management team will be formed in five grama panchayats of Kilimanoor division, which includes Kilimanoor grama panchayat, Karavaram, Pazhayakunnummel, Nagaroor, and Pulimath. The team will carry out the Covid-19 relief activities in the allocated area,” he said.

“WhatsApp groups will be created in each of the five grama panchayats that will be managed by a coordinator. More than 350 people have already registered to be part of the disaster management team,” Girikrishnan said.

The disaster management team will also conduct blood donation camps. “We are also planning to launch a helpline number for teleconsultations with doctors. This initiative is to avoid unnecessary hospital visits, especially during the lockdown,” he added.