Man held for mother’s mysterious death

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kadinamkulam police have taken a 59-year-old man into custody after his mother was found dead under mysterious circumstance in their house near Puthukurichy on Wednesday. The police said Reetha, 71, was found dead in her house and the needle of suspicion was pointed towards her son Thankachan who had a history of mental illness and was a alcoholic. The police said the neighbours had testified that Thankachan used to beat Reetha under the influence of alcohol. The police are questioning Thankachan and his arrest would be recorded soon.