Woman, lover held for sexual abuse of minor daughter

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vellarada police arrested a 40-year-old woman and her lover on Wednesday for alleged sexual abuse of her minor daughter. The police said the woman, a mother of three, had facilitated the sexual abuse of her 17-year-old daughter while the latter was staying at her ancestral house in Chemmankala in Tamil Nadu two years ago.

The police said the woman’s lover, aged 21, was earlier engaged to the victim. “That was when she was abused. However, the engagement did not end in the marriage as he eloped with the victim’s mother this March,” said the police.

Last month, the lover tried to kidnap the girl from near Karakonam Hospital when she had gone outside. The victim’s father lodged a complaint with the police. It was while probing the complaint that police came to know about the sexual abuse that occurred two years ago. The police recorded the statement of the victim, who confirmed that she was abused by the man with the help of her mother. Vellarada inspector M Sreekumar said though the man had eloped with the girl’s mother, he wanted to be in a relationship with the victim as well and hence tried to kidnap her.

“The victim’s father initially lodged a complaint with Aryancode station. However, since the abduction bid occurred in our limits, the case was transferred to us. So, we registered a case against the mother and the man and recorded their arrests,” he said. They were produced before the local court which remanded them in judicial custody.