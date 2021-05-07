STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Woman, lover held for sexual abuse of minor daughter

The Vellarada police arrested a 40-year-old woman and her lover on Wednesday for alleged sexual abuse of her minor daughter. 

Published: 07th May 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vellarada police arrested a 40-year-old woman and her lover on Wednesday for alleged sexual abuse of her minor daughter. The police said the woman, a mother of three, had facilitated the sexual abuse of her 17-year-old daughter while the latter was staying at her ancestral house in Chemmankala in Tamil Nadu two years ago. 

The police said the woman’s lover, aged 21, was earlier engaged to the victim. “That was when she was abused. However, the engagement did not end in the marriage as he eloped with the victim’s mother this March,” said the police.

Last month, the lover tried to kidnap the girl from near Karakonam Hospital when she had gone outside. The victim’s father lodged a complaint with the police. It was while probing the complaint that police came to know about the sexual abuse that occurred two years ago. The police recorded the statement of the victim, who confirmed that she was abused by the man with the help of her mother. Vellarada inspector M Sreekumar said though the man had eloped with the girl’s mother, he wanted to be in a relationship with the victim as well and hence tried to kidnap her. 

“The victim’s father initially lodged a complaint with Aryancode station. However, since the abduction bid occurred in our limits, the case was transferred to us. So, we registered a case against the mother and the man and recorded their arrests,” he said. They were produced before the local court which remanded them in judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual abuse minor girl
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp