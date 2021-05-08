STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Ireland, Left win in Kerala creates ripples in Germany too

The note was sent to CPM state committee and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, through party politburo member MA Baby.

Published: 08th May 2021 07:03 AM

(Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left government’s continuity in office has earned appreciation from the other side of the globe, with German Left Party (DIE LINKE) congratulating the CPM and its Left allies on the splendid electoral victory. “The second term in a row for a Left government in Kerala is the result of successful Left strategies during the previous term. A governing style that incorporates wide participation of citizens jells well with good and stable solutions, especially in times of crises.

The lasting way to improve and strengthen the health system was, of course, a great success during this pandemic situation,” said a congratulatory note from Wulf Gallert, member of the party’s Executive. Board. The note was sent to CPM state committee and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, through party politburo member MA Baby.

Such trust reposed by the masses in the government endows a great responsibility on the latter to find solutions to various issues faced by the state. “I am convinced that you’ll tackle this task with honour too. Your success is a great encouragement for our struggle and for that of the whole international community of the Left,” said the letter.Further, the German Left Party expressed the wish to strengthen its links with the CPM and exchange opinions with the party on the Left government in the state. 

