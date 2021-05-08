STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home delivery of medicines takes off during second Covid wave

 Pharmacies in the city are now delivering medicines at people’s doorsteps to ensure seamless supply and to prevent crowding at shops.

Published: 08th May 2021 07:03 AM

People seen crowding at a medical shop near General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of the lockdown.| B P Deepu

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pharmacies in the city are now delivering medicines at people’s doorsteps to ensure seamless supply and to prevent crowding at shops. According to the All Kerala Chemists and Druggists Association, though the pharmacies have been delivering medicines even before the pandemic, it is now being encouraged to control the spread of the infection.

Thomas Raju, secretary of the association, said door delivery of medicines is essential during the lockdown. “Fear has led people to stay indoors and most of them have started turning to e-pharmacies for their medicines. To cater to the rising demand for surgical masks and medicines for chronic illnesses, many pharmacies have started delivering medicines to the homes of customers,” said Thomas.

Nearly 15,000 medical shops in the state are part of the association. Highlighting the illegal sale of unprescribed drugs online through e-pharmacies, Thomas said, “Last year during the lockdown, the Centre had allowed pharmacies with a licence in Form-20 or Form-21 under the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules 1945 to deliver medicines to customers who carry a physical prescription or are able to email one. However, many e-pharmacies flouted rules and sold drugs online without rescription.”

J Narayanan, district secretary of the association, said, “More than 2,400 medical shops are currently functioning in the district. Since there are restrictions, many people have been asking for home delivery of medicines. All medical shops have been working till late hours to cater to the needs of the people. We aim to provide help as much as we can, especially to the elderly.” 

According to Narayanan, the association is also planning to open an office at Thampanoor with a help desk so people can easily find the medicines for other chronic illnesses.Meanwhile, pharmacies in the city have been getting more orders for door delivery of medicines. 

“Very few customers are stepping out of their homes to buy medicines. We deliver medicines from 8am and each day more than 20 deliveries are being made. Some are our regular customers, while others are new,” said Maju R, a chemist at Nanma Medicals at Edapazhanji. Another chemist at Mangalath Medicals said, “Customers are asking for deliveries and medical shops are less crowded nowadays. The list of medicines is usually sent through WhatsApp and payment through online.”

TAGS
Home delivery second Covid wave COVID 19 medicines
Comments

