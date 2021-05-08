Kerala’s first plastic surgeon passes away

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr P A Thomas, 92 , died on Friday at his home at Kumarapuram, Thiruvananthapuram. He was an institution builder born in Ranni. He did his MBBS and MS from Grant Medical College Mumbai. He joined the Surgery Department in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. After training at East Grinstead, UK in plastic surgery, he proceeded to set up the first department of plastic surgery in the state in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

He was the first plastic surgeon in Kerala and shot to fame with the sex correction surgery of athlete Radhakrishnan. He did pioneering research in burns with porcine grafts with the help of MPI. He was the first Keralite to head a national body as the president of Plastic Surgeons of India. He was an outstanding teacher and a brilliant clinician who never lost a patient on the table. He retired as the Director of Surgery and Director of Plastic Surgery.