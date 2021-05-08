KK Shailaja visits Gowri Amma

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister KK Shailaja on Friday visited ailing Communist leader K R Gowri Amma at a private hospital here. Her condition slightly improved on Friday even though she is undergoing treatment at the ICU. The 101-year-old leader was shifted from her house at Cherthala to her niece’s residence in Thiruvananthapuram three weeks ago.
