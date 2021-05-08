Police seal 20 entry points to enforce lockdown

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: City police have beefed up arrangements to enforce lockdown within city limits and will seal 20 entry points leading to the state capital. City Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay said the entry points to the city will be barricaded to prevent unauthorised travel. As many as 59 checking posts will also be set up within the city limits to screen passengers, he said.

Upadhyay said that those engaged in essential services alone will be allowed to travel. They should carry identity cards and confirmation letter from their superior officers. Those heading towards vaccination centres will also be let in, while medical shops and stores selling essential items, including food, will be allowed to function. Shopping malls and super markets will be allowed home-delivery only, while police patrolling teams will ensure that the shops comply with Covid protocols.

