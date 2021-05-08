STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police unhappy over ‘loose’ lockdown restrictions

Main contention is the time allotted for shops to function and the relaxation given to various sectors, including fishing; want shopowners to down shutters by noon

Published: 08th May 2021 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 07:03 AM

Two staff members of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital carry oxygen cylinders to the wards. | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department has conveyed  its displeasure to the government over the lockdown measures announced on Thursday saying that the loose restrictions put in place will defeat the purpose of the whole exercise. The main contention that the police top brass had raised was the time allotted for the shops to function and the relaxation given to various sectors, including fishing. 

Shops selling  food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat, fish, animal fodder, poultry and cattle feed, bakeries etc were allowed to function till 7.30pm. The government order issued on Thursday also made its decision clear on permitting construction and maintenance works. Movement of the employees will not be blocked. Inland and marine fishing will also be allowed, while banks and financial firms were legalised to continue business from 10am to 1pm. 

The police department felt the operational hours of the shops should be limited further to restrict the movement of people. “The intention of lockdown is to restrict movement and mingling of people. But shops have been allowed to function till 7.30pm, as it was before the lockdown. This is not a wise decision. Shop owners should be ordered to down shutters by noon,” said an officer, who did not want to be named. The police have apprehensions that if people venture out in large numbers, the police would be rendered helpless.
 

