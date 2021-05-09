Attack on woman in train: Accused taken for evidence collection

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Saturday brought the accused in the case of attack and robbery on a 31-year-old woman in a moving train to the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station for evidence collection.The accused, Babukuttan, was brought here by the RPF team led by Railway SP S Rajendran as the train compartment in which the incident took place was brought to the yard here as part of forensic examination. The team collected evidence based on Babukuttan’s statements.

‘“The accused explained the way he entered the compartment and how the attack and robbery on the woman was executed. We have recorded the statement and further proceedings will be carried out soon,” said Rajendran.

Following evidence collection, Babukuttan was taken to the railway police station at Mavelikkara.

The 35-year-old accused, a native of Nooranad in Alappuzha, was taken into custody from his hideout at Ettichuvadu near Chittar in Pathanamthitta on May 4. The incident took place around 10 am on April 28 on board the Guruvayur-Punalur Express, while the train reached near Mulanthuruthy in Ernakulam.

The victim commutes to work at Chengannur by train every day. The accused tried to snatch her gold jewellery by threatening to harm her with a sharp object. Later, as he tried to get hold of the victim, the woman jumped off the train and suffered serious injuries. Though the RPF had launched a probe, the accused had gone into hiding. Later, the Chittar police arrested him and handed him over to the RPF.