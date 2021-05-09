RCC postpones elective surgeries following oxygen shortage

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) postponed some of the elective surgeries due to disruption in oxygen supplies on Saturday. As many as eight surgeries were postponed despite the efforts from district administration to start an oxygen war room to ensure smooth supply of oxygen cylinders.

The cancer hospital has been reducing elective surgeries to save up oxygen for emergency use, for the past two days. A representative of Indian Medical Association said some of the private hospitals in the city too were affected by supply disruption. Earlier Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) had to cancel elective surgeries due to non-availability of oxygen cylinder.

The district administration has appointed eight executive magistrates to monitor the supply and sale of oxygen cylinders by private agencies amidst complaints of hoarding and blackmarketing. The sub collector of Nedumangad Chetan Kumar Meena will coordinate the monitoring.