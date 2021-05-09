STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Steps taken to ensure welfare of migrant labourers

For this, a district-level monitoring committee has been constituted.

Published: 09th May 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration has launched measures to ensure welfare of migrant workers in the district during lockdown. District Collector Navjot Khosa said that steps have been taken to provide all required facilities, including treatment and food, for the workers. For this, a district-level monitoring committee has been constituted.

The collector directed that strict Covid-19 protocols need to be observed in the camps and workplaces of migrant workers. Special inspections will be carried out at labour camps during the lockdown. As part of this, an inspection was carried out at the Lulu Mall construction site and labour camp on Saturday. 
A total of 260 workers are employed here while 160 are there in the labour camp. The collector interacted with them and reassured all support.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
migrant labourers
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp