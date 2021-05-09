Steps taken to ensure welfare of migrant labourers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration has launched measures to ensure welfare of migrant workers in the district during lockdown. District Collector Navjot Khosa said that steps have been taken to provide all required facilities, including treatment and food, for the workers. For this, a district-level monitoring committee has been constituted.

The collector directed that strict Covid-19 protocols need to be observed in the camps and workplaces of migrant workers. Special inspections will be carried out at labour camps during the lockdown. As part of this, an inspection was carried out at the Lulu Mall construction site and labour camp on Saturday.

A total of 260 workers are employed here while 160 are there in the labour camp. The collector interacted with them and reassured all support.