Coastal areas in Thiruvananthapuram district turn hotbeds as fishers openly flout COVID curbs

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: During the raging second wave of the pandemic, the coastal areas in the southern fringes of the district have turned out to be hotbeds of COVID again. Pozhiyoor, Poovar, Pulluvila, Kanjiramkulam, Adimalathura, Puthiyathura areas have been witnessing the formation of large clusters with positive cases crossing 500 in the last one week.

Though the district administration issued prohibitory orders in Kanjiramkulam, Poovar and Thirupuram panchayats, many fishermen and women violate the protocol by going outside the panchayat to sell fish. The police inspection at these areas remains a futile exercise as the fishermen violate the protocol and gathering at many places.

According to district administration report, 95 persons from Poovar were infected. In Karumkulam, near Poovar, 59 persons have been infected. A total of 152 persons in Kottukal panchayat, 100 in Kanjiramkulam panchayat and 95 in Thirupuram contracted the infection. All these places are densely populated and the chances of super spread is high. Last year, Karumkulam near Poovar witnessed community spread.

A 50-bed Domiciliary COVID Care (DCC) centre was also started at Government Lower Primary School at Poovar as part of the containment measure. At present, 25 patients are under treatment in the centre. Sources in the district administration said the spike in cases in these areas is due to the open violation of Covid protocol and failure to comply with social distancing norms.

KS Shinu, District Medical Officer, told The New Indian Express that efforts are on to contain the virus spread at coastal areas. "The test positivity rate is increasing in coastal areas. Hence, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders. As part of the containment measure, a DCC was opened at Poovar with the help of local bodies. But it is not easy to start more DCCs due to shortage of doctors and health workers. Moreover, the people in coastal areas should be cooperative to ensure there is no further spread," he said.

The police too have limitations to enforce the law at coastal areas due the sensitive nature of residents there. The entry to coastal areas are barricaded. But people are coming and going, ignoring the police instructions.

Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP PK Madhu said that enforcement and awareness are being conducted with the help of trained coastal wardens, members of coastal Jagratha Samithi and other NGOs.

"Normal restrictions can’t be imposed at coastal pockets. So we are seeking the support of coastal wardens, NGOs and even from religious institutions for effective enforcement of lockdown. We are providing masks and gloves to the fishermen through the wardens and teaching them on the consequences of violations and the seriousness of the virus spread. We will continue this till the virus spread subsides," he said.