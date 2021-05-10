History-sheeter hacked to death near Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 37-year-old man, who had several criminal cases pending against him, was hacked to death by an armed gang at Kavalayoor under Kadakkavoor police station limits on Sunday morning. Joshi, who is an accused in several cases including that of murder, was hacked by a group of men wielding swords and sharp-edged weapons near his house at Perumkulam by 9.30 am.

Kadakkavoor Sub-inspector Shyam B said the murder was committed by a group comprising more than 10 people who have been identified. "The assailants hailed from Manamboor and nearby places. We are on their lookout," the SI said.

Sources, meanwhile, said that the murder could have been committed by those were in touch with Joshi in the past. "Joshi had more than a dozen cases against him. Some of them who attacked him were in close contact with him. They must have fell out with Joshi for some reasons and that animosity could have ended up in the murder," sources said.

The SI said they can only ascertain the exact reason for the murder only after quizzing the suspects, who are on the run.