Thiruvananthapuram citizens can now be COVID-19 volunteer in health sector

Doctors with MBBS or equivalent degree from any country as minimum qualification can volunteer.

Published: 10th May 2021 02:17 AM

Volunteers bring in a patient to the hospital

Representational image. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Association of Healthcare Providers-India (AHPI) and the state branch of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) have made a plea to those willing to 'make a change' to become volunteers in the healthcare sector.

As volunteers, they will assist the medical fraternity with the motto: "Be a COVID-19 Warrior. Let us rebuild the health and safety of our city. Let us spread care, not COVID."

Volunteers who complete a stipulated period will be honoured with a Certificate of Appreciation jointly by AHPI and IRCS. The volunteers will also be given an Honorarium as a token of appreciation for their efforts.  

Doctors with MBBS or equivalent degree from any country as minimum qualification can volunteer. Even final year MBBS students can come forward. Nurses having a BSc degree/GNM can apply.There is no age bar for them. There is no age bar for doctors and nurses.

Any resident of Thiruvananthapuram who has passed pre-degree/Plus Two or equivalent in the 40-50 age group with basic literacy in computer will be preferred. Those interested may contact Ratheesh Chandran at 989 511 5892, 0471 2478106 or email to redcrosskeralastatebranch@gmail.com.

