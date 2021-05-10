Thiruvananthapuram cops arrest Tamil Nadu native for conning youth

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested a Tamil Nadu native for duping a youth of Rs 6 lakh on the pretext of providing him an employment in the Indian Railways. Anu, a 32-year-old man from Mankode in Kanniyakumari district was arrested by Kazhakuttom police on the complaint of Ramjith, a resident of Kattakkada.

The police said Ramjith, who was an engineering graduate, was offered a job as junior engineer in the railways by Anu. Introducing himself as a railway engineer, Anu had befriended Ramjith in 2107 and was conning him ever since.

Ramjith had given Anu a total of Rs 6 lakh on various occasions. Anu later gave him a fake call letter and made unsuspecting Ramjith believe that he had indeed got the job. It was when Ramjith took the call letter to the railway officials that the scam came to fore.

Following this he lodged a complaint with Kazhakuttom police that arrested the accused from Sreekaryam. The police said the accused had conned several people in the same manner and an inquiry is on in this regard. The accused was produced before the local court, which sent him to judicial remand.