‘Akshayapatram’ brings solace to destitute and poor in 4 districts

The team has rehabilitated eight homeless elderly people in the capital to a rehab home at Perumathura.

Published: 11th May 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Akshayapatram team led by Vinayachandran Nair distributing food to a differently-abled person at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the state is battling the second wave of the pandemic with lockdown and other restrictions, a group of Good Samaritans have come forward  to feed and rehabilitate the homeless and mentally-challenged persons roaming the streets. Forty-seven-year-old S Vinayachandran Nair, who is a manager of a private firm in the capital, has started ‘Akshayapatram’ at Thampanoor near the bus station to distribute free lunch for those on the streets from noon to 1 pm daily with the help of 25 volunteers.

Though it was launched much before the lockdown, the food packets have become popular especially during the Covid-imposed curfewThe team comprising 90 volunteers has roped in Kudumbashree workers to provide food to hundreds of people in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam and Kozhikode. They provide 100 food packets a day in each district. 

By adhering to all safety protocol, the team started serving meals to the marginalised and needy people 85 days ago using their own money or fund sourced from their friends.  ‘Akshayapatram’, is all set to register as an NGO soon.In addition to the free meal, the volunteers also chip in money to distribute soft drinks for the police and health workers who are out on the field doing duty.  

“We have begun this as a service much earlier even before the second wave started. But the larger requirement came only after the curfew and subsequent lockdown. We started with just three persons. Now there are 90 volunteers, in all. Now, we have 25 volunteers in the capital and also started a similar initiative at other districts as well. We don’t expect any return, It is our duty to provide relief to the marginalised, said Vinayachandran, a native of Poojappura. 

The team has rehabilitated eight homeless elderly people in the capital to a rehab home at Perumathura. They also bring food and dress materials for the inmates of elderly homes. In the last two months, they also took the initiative to cremate eight abandoned bodies in the capital at Santhikavadam crematorium.  

Akshayapatram
