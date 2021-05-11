CFLTC for IT employees at Technopark

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Covid cases spiralling in the district, efforts to come up with additional facilities that can act as primary-level healthcare centres during emergencies are on full swing. To treat mild and moderately symptomatic Covid patients — primarily IT employees and their families — Technopark Employees Co-Operative Hospital Society has come up with a 50 bed Covid First-Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) inside the Technopark premises in Kazhakkoottam.

“Many IT employees have turned Covid positive and some have even lost family members to the virus. As the situation is worsening, we felt the need to have a facility exclusively for IT employees and their families,” said Manu M S, manager of the Society.

Manu said the facility will be gradually extended to help the general public in case of emergencies. “Though a 750-bed CFLTC facility was opened at Greenfield Stadium earlier, there were many complaints about it not being utilised properly,” he said.

The CFLTC by the society will ensure that Covid hospitals are not crowded and people with mild and moderate symptoms do not visit the hospitals directly. At the CFLTC, people with sore throat, cough, diarrhoea, vomiting, fever or with other mild symptoms will be treated. “The centre has been equipped with all the necessary facilities for the treatment and care of the patients with mild symptoms. All necessary drugs and consumables have been stocked. Doctors and nurses will be present 24X7 to provide treatment,” said an official at the centre.

BiPAP machines for oxygen support and round-the- clock ambulance service have also been arranged at the centre. The ambulance service will take Covid positive employees from the companies to the primary healthcare facility.

If the condition of a person with mild symptoms worsens, the patient will be immediately shifted to the Medical College Hospital for further treatment.The CFLTC will have individual and private rooms for families. Psychosocial support will be provided with the help of counsellors to IT employees and their families dealing with stress or other mental health issues brought in by the pandemic.

Those seeking help can contact the helpline number 9778422542.

