Corp to deliver three meals for Rs 60

To ensure the availability of food at reasonable rates during the lockdown, the city corporation has tied up with Janakeeya Hotels to deliver freshly cooked food at reasonable rates.

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To ensure the availability of food at reasonable rates during the lockdown, the city corporation has tied up with Janakeeya Hotels to deliver freshly cooked food at reasonable rates. The hotels would provide  meals at `20 each. The civic body has also  introduced a meal package scheme for `60 that includes three meals in a day.According to officials, apprehensions and complaints are mounting among the residents about food availability.  

“Thiruvananthapuram corporation has more Janakeeya Hotels compared to others. We deploy volunteers to deliver food. People can place orders a day in advance and freshly prepared food will be delivered to them,” said an official of the civic body. 

Contact these Janakeeya Hotels to place orders 

  • Krishnakripa Janakeeya Hotel (Kadakampally) : 9745823832
  • Soubhagya Janakeeya Hotel (Kazhakoottam) : 8921555192 
  • Vanitha Janakeeya Hotel (Attipra) : 8129412369 
  • Thripthi Janakeeya Hotel (Pallithura): 9387738565 
  • Bhagyalakshmi Janakeeya Hotel (Opp. SMV School)  : 8129296610
  • Ananthapuri Janakeeya Hotel : 9995327769
  • Ashraya Janakeeya Hotel (Jagathy) : 8113008306
  • Ruchikoottu Janakeeya Hotel   ( Mudavanmugal) : 7907579424 
  • Maithri Janakeeya Hotel (Nemom) :  9846905594 
  • Vanitha Janakeeya Hotel (Vallakadavu) - 8129795072 
  • Karuna Janakeeya Hotel (Harbour) : 9061001535
  • Nandanam Janakeeya Hotel (Vazhottukonam) : 8281088923 
  • Kalavara Janakeeya Hotel (Vattiyoorkavu) : 9847655426 
  • Punartham Janakeeya Hotel (Kudappanakunnu) : 9747115789, 9633396417
  • Salt and Pepper Janakeeya Hotel (Chettivilakam):  8593986935 
  • Sreebhadra Janakeeya Hotel (Pettah) - 9847227647
  • Peroor Janakeeya Hotel (Peroorkada) - 8086119633
