GTech launches e-learning platform for engg students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: GTech (Group of Technology companies), a collaborative of IT companies in the state, in association with Academia and Technology Focus Group (ATFG) has launched an e-learning platform for engineering students titled Genskill. Courses under the programme - launched on May 4 - will be conducted in collaboration with the Kerala Technological University.

The framework for the programme is designed to be complementary, providing opportunities for students and organisations to be industry-ready. Genskill offers a 12-week course bundle to students from colleges associated with GTech for the current batch for free. The platform brings students, colleges and companies under one portal.

