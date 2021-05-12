A care home for stray animals and pets in distress

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The pandemic and subsequent lockdown last year did not stop volunteers of the Thiruvananthapuram-based People for Animals (PFA) centre from rescuing and treating animals in distress. The non-profit animal welfare organisation has been carrying out rescue activities even during this year’s lockdown. Between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021, the non-profit organisation has rescued around 2,555 animals - 631 dogs, 1,237 puppies, 158 cats, 495 kittens, 26 birds, 3 rabbits, one monkey and one squirrel.

“Almost half the animals rescued were injured in accidents. Others were abandoned pets, old or suffering from chronic ailments such as heart defects, epilepsy, ear infection or hip dysplasia,” said Latha Indira, secretary of PFA, Thiruvananthapuram. They also rescue neglected or abused pets and orphaned or abandoned puppies and kittens.

The animals are usually housed in PFA’s rescue shelters and given medical treatment, food and proper care. After recovery, the animals are rehabilitated or released into their locality. “While the healthy young pets are available for adoption, the disabled and aged animals need constant care and are cared for at the shelter,” Latha shares.

The volunteers also rescue urban wild animals. “A monkey was recently rescued from the Airforce base in Mookkunnimala. However, we couldn’t save it since it had suffered multiple injuries,” the rescuers say. The volunteers also say the latest lockdown has prompted them to look more closely for the needs of animals in the city.

CARING FOR PETS OF Covid patients

Apart from feeding the stray animals, PFA is also providing shelter to pets of Covid positive patients or of people in quarantine. “Last year, we helped more than five people in quarantine with their pets. This year too, we are ready to care for the pets if anybody approaches us,” said Latha. Pet parents needing help can contact - 9061607700.