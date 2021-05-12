STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All public crematoriums in Capital told to function round the clock

Panchayats asked to appoint a nodal officer for each crematorium, make available a common hotline number

Published: 12th May 2021 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All public crematoriums in the district should function round-the-clock in the wake of Covid-19 spread, district collector Navjyot Khosa said on Tuesday. In a statement, Khosa said that the staff of localself government bodies should be deployed to monitor it on a shift basis. The respective panchayats should appoint a nodal officer for each crematorium which comes under their jurisdiction. A common hotline number for crematorium should be functional.

The panchayats should start help desks for providing tokens for scheduling cremations. The panchayats should also coordinate with a technical team continuously to ensure that the electrical and gas crematoriums are in working condition. A special nodal officer has been appointed at the war room at collectorate to coordinate activities of crematoriums. If any crematorium at any of the panchayats are not available for cremation, then contact the war room : 0471 2731337, 2731347.

Deep-sea fishing prohibited

In the wake of depression formed in Arabian sea, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for fishermen in the district not to venture into sea for fishing from Wednesday until further orders, Khosa said. “Those who went to the sea for fishing should return by Wednesday midnight. The Coast Guard, coastal police and fisheries department have been informed to alert the fishermen, Khosa said in the statement.

