Students protest against FLTC in Sree Chitra hostel

According to him, the authorities made the decision a day before the lockdown and asked the students to leave the hostel if they are not comfor table wi th the arrangement.

SCTIMST

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The move by Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) to start a Covid first line treatment centre inside one of its students’ hostels on Poojappura campus has drawn flak from inmates.

The first floor of the five-storey hostel has been converted into a six-bedroom facility for its staff and families. “We have to share the common space such as stairs with the Covid patients. We are scared of catching infection,” said a hostelite.

According to him, the authorities made the decision a day before the lockdown and asked the students to leave the hostel if they are not comfor table wi th the arrangement. “Half of the students are from outside the state. They do not want to go home at thi s point ,” said the student. The mixed hostel has over 40 students doing their masters programmes in public health and technology.

The students said the authorities did not pay heed to their demand for using other vacant buildings on Sree Chitra campus to be converted into a Covid treatment centre. The institute’s spokesperson was not available for comment.

