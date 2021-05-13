A homely celebration this Eid-ul-Fitr

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With homemade dishes and namaz at home, believers across the city are set to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday. Many prominent Muslim clerics have advised followers to observe a safe celebration at their own homes. Due to restrictions, the mosques will not be conducting mass prayers to mark the end of the holy month of fasting.

Even though the celebrations will miss the customary ‘Eid Mubarak’ greeting by hugging each other, according to Palayam mosque Imam V P Suhaib Moulavi, one should greet each other this time with his or her benevolent actions. “Make use of social media and try to break the ice between those whom you consider as an enemy with a warm ‘Salam’. This is an Eid of compassion as many are suffering due to the pandemic. Many who earn their living from daily wages have been affected with no income. I request all of you to celebrate a safe Eid this year at home,” he said.

He also urged everyone not to visit family, friends and neighbours.The Imam also welcomed the government regulations and requested followers to attend the online namaz sessions. “It is peculiar for all of us to practice Eid prayers at home, but as we are going through an unusual situation, we must accept the new changes. There will be live streaming of Eid namaz on Facebook and YouTube pages of Palayam Juma Masjid at 8am on Thursday,” he added.

Feast from food kits

Due to Covid, celebrations are minimal in the city, and most people are getting ready for low-key celebrations at home.From preparing a feast with available ingredients to bonding at home, the residents are all set to welcome another Eid. Sameera Nizarudin, a homemaker from Peroorkada, admits the Eid revelry has been diminished during the past year.

“More than a festival it was an occasion to bond with our dear ones over food. Now, the meeting has been confined to video calling apps. We do miss the mosque prayers, greetings and the house visits,” the popular food vlogger shares. Sameera also uses her YouTube channel Salu Kitchen to help others prepare easy, homemade Eid recipes with limited ingredients. “In my recent 30-day fasting cooking vlogs, I have incorporated desserts and main dishes that can be prepared using the food kit from Kerala government,” she adds.