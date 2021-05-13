Another Eid amid pandemic

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Covid slows down Eid market again

The holy month of Ramadan is once again marred by the Covid pandemic. For the second time, the celebrations will be minimal amid surging cases and a statewide lockdown. Markets are deserted. Many mosques are conducting online namaaz and are urging believers to not make housecalls

Believers are yet again celebrating an Eid-Ul-Fitr marred by Covid. Last year too, the lockdown had dampened the festivities and devotees were asked to offer prayers at their homes. Though home delivery of meat products is allowed, meat shop owners and other shopkeepers are expecting another low sales this season.Though meat shops are included in the list of essential commodities and have been allowed to function, owners say only a few customers are visiting.

“Earlier, the businesses used to peak during the festival period. Ever since the pandemic outbreak, the footfall has reduced. Now, I am selling meat only based on advance orders,” says Sharafudeen A, a meat shop owner at Nemom.

“Last year, we were expecting good business but couldn’t make any profit due to the sudden lockdown. We had around eight staff in our shop. But, since there is not much business, we are functioning with just two now. We will follow the same process during the festival too,” he added.A broiler chicken seller at Palayam says, “People are wary of buying meat, chicken and fish amid the pandemic. As a result, the demand for these items has come down. We are now able to sell hardly 20 chickens in a day, as compared to the 50-100 pieces we used to sell earlier. We are being forced to sell at less than half the price to attract customers.”

According to traders, though the guidelines suggest home delivery of meat, it won’t be helpful for the traders. “Nearly eight meat shops are functioning in the market. Usually, there is a huge rush during the festival season. However, for the past two years, the markets bear a deserted look with only a few buyers. Also, not all traders can afford home delivery,” said Siyad S, member of Vypari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi.

Meanwhile, the shop owners at Chalai market have been left in a difficult situation after their shops were waterlogged due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday. “Every year, there is a steady influx of customers, both men and women who shop for clothes during the occasion. However, textile shops have been closed due to a surge in cases. Waterlogging due to heavy rainfall has damaged our stock,” said a textile shop owner at Chalai market.

CORPORATION STEPS IN TO PREVENT CROWDING AT MEAT SHOPS

As per the guidelines of the government, the city corporation is ensuring that the sale of meat products is held without flouting Covid restrictions. “No crowding will be allowed at meat shops. So, we have urged the meat traders’ association to switch to home delivery of meat products. The list of meat sellers and their contact numbers have been collected. They can deliver with the help of additional delivery boys or with the help of our volunteers. Passes will be provided to people delivering the meat products,” said Binu Francis, secretary of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.