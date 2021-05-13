Clear drains, canals in 72 hours, says collector

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration is striving to avoid waterlogging in the wake of the alert on heavy rain, District Collector Navjot Khosa has said. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain until May 16 owing to the formation of a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea.

The collector has directed the departments concerned to clear sewers, canals and other water bodies in areas prone to waterlogging. The Minor Irrigation department has been directed to clear a 500 metre stretch of the Kuriyathi canal, extending from the Kuriyathi school to the Thekkinikkara canal and a 1,500 metre stretch of the Killiyar within 72 hours. The PWD roads wing executive engineer too has been directed to clear certain drains within that time.

They are on the Attakulangara- Killipalam bypass road, Peroorkada- Mannamoola road, Gandhriamman Kovil road, Attakulangara-Thiruvallam road, Kannammoola-Mulavana road, Manacaud-Perunelly road and Edapazhanji - Jagathy road. The city corporation secretary has been directed to clean up the drains on the Chalai-Attakulangara road, SK Timber- Yamuna Nagar road, Mani Smaraka road, Angal Amman street, Vivekananda road, Chala market, Valiyasala ward, Karimadom colony, Sasthamangalam ward, Jagathy and Karamana.