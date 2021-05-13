STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Corp to act against illegal waste handlers

All efforts of the city Corporation to unclog the Pazhavangadi thodu and Amayizhanchan canal are going in vain due to consistant illegal  waste dumping.

Published: 13th May 2021 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

solid waste management

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By  Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All efforts of the city Corporation to unclog the Pazhavangadi thodu and Amayizhanchan canal are going in vain due to consistant illegal  waste dumping. The civic authorities have initiated legal action against around 62 illegal garbage handlers operating from Rajaji Nagar Colony. The civic body has given complaints to the City Police Commissioner and the local police. The authorities have also taken up the matter with the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) to suspend the registration of vehicles used for carrying the waste. 

A senior official of the corporation said passenger vehicles are being used to transport waste. “We have identified around 62 people. They collect handling fees from shops and residents illegally and collect waste and later dump it in the canal. The registration of all the vehicles used for the purpose will be cancelled,” said the official.

Thampanoor ward councillor C Harikumar said it is a livelihood for many in the colony. “Several people involved in garbage management lost their job after the Vilappilsala was plant. A section of them are still doing the job illegally,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp