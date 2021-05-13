Corp to act against illegal waste handlers

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All efforts of the city Corporation to unclog the Pazhavangadi thodu and Amayizhanchan canal are going in vain due to consistant illegal waste dumping. The civic authorities have initiated legal action against around 62 illegal garbage handlers operating from Rajaji Nagar Colony. The civic body has given complaints to the City Police Commissioner and the local police. The authorities have also taken up the matter with the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) to suspend the registration of vehicles used for carrying the waste.

A senior official of the corporation said passenger vehicles are being used to transport waste. “We have identified around 62 people. They collect handling fees from shops and residents illegally and collect waste and later dump it in the canal. The registration of all the vehicles used for the purpose will be cancelled,” said the official.

Thampanoor ward councillor C Harikumar said it is a livelihood for many in the colony. “Several people involved in garbage management lost their job after the Vilappilsala was plant. A section of them are still doing the job illegally,” he added.