Rebel group to move HC for postponing SNDP Yogam polls

The state government has given green signal to conduct elections complying with the protocols.

Published: 13th May 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SNDP Samrakshana Samithi, a rebel panel of SNDP Yogam will approach the High Court on Friday seeking the postponement of SNDP Yogam Trust election which is scheduled on May 22 in the wake of surge in Covid-19 cases. Earlier, the state government had given in-principle approval to SNDP Yogam to conduct the election adhering to the Covid- 19 protocol at Kanichukul ang a r a in Al appuzha district.

According to Samrakshana Samithi convener S Chandrasenan, the panel decided to approach the High Court as the SNDP Yogam, the official faction, is going ahead with the elections even after the state imposed restrictions in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19. The state government has given green signal to conduct elections complying with the protocols. “The government has officially informed the SNDP Yogam that it could conduct the elections adhering to Covid protocol.

The assembly elections have triggered a spike in Covid cases. So it is not the right time for elections,” he said. As per the government’s letter to SNDP Yogam Chief Returning Officer B G Hareendranath, the Yogam could conduct elections in compliance with the provisions of Disaster Management Act and Rules and Covid protocol of the government.

The letter which was forwarded to Yogam on April 30 puts forward three conditions: a higher ranked official should be deployed as sectoral magistrate to monitor adherence to Covid protocol in voting, Chief Returning officer to ensure that the electoral slips are distributed to each voter mentioning time slot for voting, and to restrict the number of voters per hour per booth do not exceed 25 persons and the distance between two booths should be 50 metres.

However, the government has also informed the Yogam that if Section 144 CrPc (prohibitory orders) or lockdown is imposed during the scheduled date, then the permission will be cancelled. Meanwhile, Hareendranath told TNIE that the election would be conducted only after taking stock of the Covid situation next week.“SNDP Yogam has got conditional permission to hold elections. So it is the government’s call whether to postpone the elections or not,” he said.

