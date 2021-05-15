KITE Victers creating crucial awareness
KITE Victers, the state-run educational channel that offered digital classes to lakhs of students during the pandemic, is now playing a key role in creating awareness on Covid prevention.
Published: 15th May 2021 02:14 AM | Last Updated: 15th May 2021 04:12 AM | A+A A-
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KITE Victers, the state-run educational channel that offered digital classes to lakhs of students during the pandemic, is now playing a key role in creating awareness on Covid prevention. ‘Athijeevanam’, a programme recently launched in the channel, not only airs awareness videos on the pandemic but also offers live phone-in sessions for the public to clear their doubts.
Within a week since its launch, ‘Athijeevanam’, being telecast has evoked good response. Besides KITE Victers’ web channel, its Facebook page and YouTube channel (itsvicters) has also recorded good viewership.“The live phone-in programme offers people the chance to clarify doubts regarding the ‘Back to Basics’ campaign, vaccination and its safety and efficacy, virus mutation and also e-Sanjeevani services,” KITE CEO K Anvar Sadath said.