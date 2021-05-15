STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thiruvananthapuram rains: Fire brigade opens control room for coastal residents

Published: 15th May 2021 01:36 AM

A house demolished during sea erosion at Poothura near Chirayinkeezhu triggered by Cyclone Tauktae in Thiruvananthapuram

A house demolished during sea erosion at Poothura near Chirayinkeezhu triggered by Cyclone Tauktae in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With heavy downpour lashing the capital city, the coastal belt is under attack. The Kerala Fire and Rescue Department has opened a 24-hour control room to ensure safety of costal population.

They can report mishaps and get help from the control rooms at all coastal fire brigade stations in the district like Vizhinjam, Chakka, Poovar, Kazhakoottam, Varkala and Attingal from Thursday night. The district administration has also opened taluk-level control rooms. 

Fire and Rescue Department Control Room numbers

  • Vizhinjam: 0471 2480300, 2482101

  • Poovar : 0471 2210101

  • Chakkai : 0471 2501255, 2502995

  • Kazhakoottam:  0471 2700099

  • Varkala:  0470 2607700

  • Attingal:0470 2622000

  • Taluk-Level Control room numbers

  • Thiruvananathpuram - 0471 2462006, 9497711282

  • Neyyattinkara - 0471 2222227, 9497711283

  • Kattakada - 0471 2291414, 9497711284

  • Nedumangadu - 0472 2802424, 9497711285

  • Varkala - 0470 2613222, 9497711286

  • Chirayinkeezhu - 0470 2622406, 9497711287

  • District-level Emergency Operation Centre- 0471 2730067, 2730045

