Thiruvananthapuram rains: Fire brigade opens control room for coastal residents

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With heavy downpour lashing the capital city, the coastal belt is under attack. The Kerala Fire and Rescue Department has opened a 24-hour control room to ensure safety of costal population.

They can report mishaps and get help from the control rooms at all coastal fire brigade stations in the district like Vizhinjam, Chakka, Poovar, Kazhakoottam, Varkala and Attingal from Thursday night. The district administration has also opened taluk-level control rooms.

Fire and Rescue Department Control Room numbers