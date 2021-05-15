Thiruvananthapuram rains: Fire brigade opens control room for coastal residents
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With heavy downpour lashing the capital city, the coastal belt is under attack. The Kerala Fire and Rescue Department has opened a 24-hour control room to ensure safety of costal population.
They can report mishaps and get help from the control rooms at all coastal fire brigade stations in the district like Vizhinjam, Chakka, Poovar, Kazhakoottam, Varkala and Attingal from Thursday night. The district administration has also opened taluk-level control rooms.
Fire and Rescue Department Control Room numbers
Vizhinjam: 0471 2480300, 2482101
Poovar : 0471 2210101
Chakkai : 0471 2501255, 2502995
Kazhakoottam: 0471 2700099
Varkala: 0470 2607700
Attingal:0470 2622000
Taluk-Level Control room numbers
Thiruvananathpuram - 0471 2462006, 9497711282
Neyyattinkara - 0471 2222227, 9497711283
Kattakada - 0471 2291414, 9497711284
Nedumangadu - 0472 2802424, 9497711285
Varkala - 0470 2613222, 9497711286
Chirayinkeezhu - 0470 2622406, 9497711287
District-level Emergency Operation Centre- 0471 2730067, 2730045