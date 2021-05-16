Autorickshaw drivers in Thiruvananthapuram drive away COVID blues by spreading cheer

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A group of autorickshaw drivers in their 'tuk-tuks' is spreading cheer among COVID-19 patients here. Their autorickshaws now ferry essentials and medicines to the homes of the COVID-affected and the needy, at a time when a lockdown is in force in the city.

The initiative, which was started by a few drivers of the Janamaitri autorickshaw stand near Pettah police station during the nationwide lockdown last year, has come to the aid of several persons during the trying times of COVID-19.

As many as 20 drivers ferry essentials to the homes of those in quarantine. They have been continuing the voluntary work since the start of the lockdown last year. All the good work is being carried out by drivers under the Janamaithri Autorikshaw Koottayma Trust, Pettah-Pallimukku.

"There is a lot of stigma attached to COVID-19 patients. Most people turn away from helping out a household when they realise that there is a COVID positive person there. When people in our locality encountered this problem, we thought of assisting them," says Suresh Kumar M, one of the drivers at the stand.

The drivers cover the region falling under the Pettah station limits. All works are carried out in full compliance with the COVID protocol. "Once an infected person called us up. He didn’t have provisions at home. His salary had been credited to his bank account, but there was no way to access the cash. That’s when they got in touch with us," Suresh recalls.

That was last year when stigma associated with COVID was at its highest. Suresh went to his home. The ATM card was sanitised and kept outside his home. "I sanitised the card again, got them the essentials and left the packages and money outside the house," he says.

This brigade of good samaritans believes that one shouldn’t turn away from helping a fellow being. The team of autorickshaw drivers began the good work in 2013 when they started ferrying passengers seeking medical treatment at the Regional Cancer Centre(RCC) without charging a penny.

"I had started the initiative then in the memory of my sister Bindu, who died of blood cancer. Now, during COVID-19, we help out in our own ways," says Suresh. They also provide provisions and medicines for needy in the locality. These faceless warriors are fearless and they are committed to helping out people.

"Those in quarantine have no access to essentials. We are just helping people in ways we can. There is no use living like a coward. We take all precautions and never ask for money. If they give us money, we accept it," says M Mohanakumar, another driver at the stand.