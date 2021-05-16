STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Autorickshaw drivers in Thiruvananthapuram drive away COVID blues by spreading cheer

The initiative, which was started by a few drivers of the Janamaitri autorickshaw stand, has come to the aid of several persons during the trying times of COVID-19.

Published: 16th May 2021 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

Drivers of Janamaitri autorickshaw stand drop off supplies at a house

Drivers of Janamaitri autorickshaw stand drop off supplies at a house. (Photo| EPS)

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A group of autorickshaw drivers in their 'tuk-tuks' is spreading cheer among COVID-19 patients here. Their autorickshaws now ferry essentials and medicines to the homes of the COVID-affected and the needy, at a time when a lockdown is in force in  the city.

The initiative, which was started by a few drivers of the Janamaitri autorickshaw stand near Pettah police station during the nationwide lockdown last year, has come to the aid of several persons during the trying times of COVID-19.

As many as 20 drivers ferry essentials to the homes of those in quarantine. They have been continuing the voluntary work since the start of the lockdown last year. All the good work is being carried out by drivers under the Janamaithri Autorikshaw Koottayma Trust, Pettah-Pallimukku. 

"There is a lot of stigma attached to COVID-19 patients. Most people turn away from helping out a household when they realise that there is a COVID positive person there. When people in our locality encountered this problem, we thought of assisting them," says Suresh Kumar M, one of the drivers at the stand.

The drivers cover the region falling under the Pettah station limits. All works are carried out in full compliance with the COVID protocol. "Once an infected person called us up. He didn’t have provisions at home. His salary had been credited to his bank account, but there was no way to access the cash. That’s when they got in touch with us," Suresh recalls. 

That was last year when stigma associated with COVID was at its highest. Suresh went to his home. The ATM card was sanitised and kept outside his home. "I sanitised the card again, got them the essentials and left the packages and money outside the house," he says.

This brigade of good samaritans believes that one shouldn’t turn away from helping a fellow being. The team of autorickshaw drivers began the good work in 2013 when they started ferrying passengers seeking medical treatment at the Regional Cancer Centre(RCC) without charging a penny.

"I had started the initiative then in the memory of my sister Bindu, who died of blood cancer. Now, during COVID-19, we help out in our own ways," says Suresh.  They also provide provisions and medicines for needy in the locality. These faceless warriors are fearless and they are committed to helping out people. 

"Those in quarantine have no access to essentials. We are just helping people in ways we can. There is no use living like a coward. We take all precautions and never ask for money. If they give us money, we accept it," says M Mohanakumar, another driver at the stand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Janamaitri autorickshaw COVID19 Coronavirus Thiruvananthapuram lockdown
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp