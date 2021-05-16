STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Cyclone Tauktae: '1128 shifted to relief camps', says Thiruvananthapuram collector Navjot Khosa

228 houses were partially destroyed and 11 houses were completely destroyed in the district.

Published: 16th May 2021 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

The Valiyathura pier, one of the landmarks of Thiruvananthapuram, bears the brunt of the heavy sea erosion caused by Cyclone Tauktae

The Valiyathura pier, one of the landmarks of Thiruvananthapuram, bears the brunt of the heavy sea erosion caused by Cyclone Tauktae. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Massive damage to property has been reported in the district as strong winds and rain under the influence of cyclone Tauktae caused havoc. As many as 1,128 people from 293 families were relocated to relief camps on account of  inclement weather conditions. 228 houses were partially destroyed and 11 houses were completely destroyed in the district.

As many as 326 buildings have been identified in different parts of the district and arranged with all facilities to be turned into relief camps if more people have to be relocated, district collector Navjot Khosa has said.

763 people from 186 families have been relocated to twelve relief camps in Thiruvananthapuram taluk. Three relief camps have been opened in Chirayinkeezhu taluk. Seven relief camps have been opened in Neyyattinkara taluk and 299 people from 82 families have been relocated here. 

As many as 239 houses have been damaged in the district. Four houses have been completely destroyed in Neyyattinkara taluk while 75 were partially destroyed. Two houses were completely destroyed and 44 partially destroyed in Thiruvananthapuram taluk while three houses were completely destroyed and 32 partially in Nedumangad taluk. 

The number of partially destroyed houses stands at 30 in Varkala, 3 in Kattakada taluk and 44 in Chirayinkeezh taluk. One house each was completely destroyed in Varkala and Kattakada taluk.

As many as 91 buildings have been identified in Thiruvananthapuram; 46 in Neyyattinkara; 75 in Nedumangad; 60 in Chirayinkeezhu; 42 in Varkala and 12 in Kattakada to be turned into relief camps if need be.

COVID-19 protocols will be ensured at all the camps. COVID-19 patients will be moved to the nearest domiciliary care centre in case they need to be relocated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Tauktae Thiruvananthapuram cyclone Thiruvananthapuram rains
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp