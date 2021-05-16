Cyclone Tauktae: '1128 shifted to relief camps', says Thiruvananthapuram collector Navjot Khosa

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Massive damage to property has been reported in the district as strong winds and rain under the influence of cyclone Tauktae caused havoc. As many as 1,128 people from 293 families were relocated to relief camps on account of inclement weather conditions. 228 houses were partially destroyed and 11 houses were completely destroyed in the district.

As many as 326 buildings have been identified in different parts of the district and arranged with all facilities to be turned into relief camps if more people have to be relocated, district collector Navjot Khosa has said.

763 people from 186 families have been relocated to twelve relief camps in Thiruvananthapuram taluk. Three relief camps have been opened in Chirayinkeezhu taluk. Seven relief camps have been opened in Neyyattinkara taluk and 299 people from 82 families have been relocated here.

As many as 239 houses have been damaged in the district. Four houses have been completely destroyed in Neyyattinkara taluk while 75 were partially destroyed. Two houses were completely destroyed and 44 partially destroyed in Thiruvananthapuram taluk while three houses were completely destroyed and 32 partially in Nedumangad taluk.

The number of partially destroyed houses stands at 30 in Varkala, 3 in Kattakada taluk and 44 in Chirayinkeezh taluk. One house each was completely destroyed in Varkala and Kattakada taluk.

As many as 91 buildings have been identified in Thiruvananthapuram; 46 in Neyyattinkara; 75 in Nedumangad; 60 in Chirayinkeezhu; 42 in Varkala and 12 in Kattakada to be turned into relief camps if need be.

COVID-19 protocols will be ensured at all the camps. COVID-19 patients will be moved to the nearest domiciliary care centre in case they need to be relocated.