Five more centres opened in Thiruvananthapuram district for COVID treatment

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 patients in the district, five more COVID treatment centres have been opened in the district, collector Navjot Khosa has said. Four new Domiciliary Care Centres (DCC) and one COVID First Line Treatment Centre have been set up.

One DCC each in Neyyattinkara, Thiruvananthapuram, Nedumangad and Kattakada taluks has been set up. These can accommodate 215 people. The CFLTC started at Vellanad in Nedumangad taluk has a capacity of 200 beds. The required staff and facilities including ambulances will be set up, the collector added.