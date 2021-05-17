9,269 litres of wash seized in excise raid in Thiruvananthapuram

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The shutdown of liquor shops and bars in the wake of the Covid-19 resurgence and the subsequent lockdown has created a rise in demand for illicit liquor in the district. With the doors of liquor outlets in neighbouring Tamil Nadu districts shut too, tipplers are now resorting to buying liquor through illegal supply chains.

According to the Excise department, illegal brewing of liquor and sales are rampant across the district, with many of such ‘businesses’ centered inside houses. Bootleggers supply the brewed liquor through various dealers at prices starting from Rs 1,500 for a 1-litre bottle, excise officials said.

Considering the seriousness of the situation, the excise enforcement squad in the district launched a crackdown on the supply of spurious liquor on May 1. So far, 66 cases have been registered and a whopping 9,269 litres of wash and 65 litres of arrack have been seized.

“Earlier, such illegal brewing used to be done only in forest and high-range areas. But now, many have started to brew liquor at their own houses -- either for consumption or sale. We raided many houses at Vamanapuram, Nedumangad, Arippa and Varkala,” said G Harikrishna Pillai, Assistant Excise Commissioner, Excise enforcement and Anti-Narcotic special squad, Thiruvananthapuram. The department has intensified the drive to stop the supply of illicit liquor during this period, he said.

“Up to 24 excise officers in the district have turned Covid positive and some others are in quarantine. But the drive is still going on, though with limited manpower. We are trying our best to stay vigilant round the clock and rein in boot-legging,” he added.

Rise in narcotic cases

Excise sleuths said the sale of narcotic substances has been seeing an even bigger rise when compared to that of spurious or country liquor. Over the past two weeks, they arrested four wholesale dealers and seized more than 650kg of ganja from them.

Crackdown from May 1 to 15

66 abkari cases registered

9,269 litres of wash seized

65 litres of arrack seized

256 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor from Tamil Nadu seized

10 distillation sets seized