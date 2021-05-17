KTU’s online interactive session on higher education in US

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Technological University (KTU) in association with Education USA and United States of India Educational Foundation will conduct an online interactive session on higher education in the US. The session will be held on at 3pm on Wednesday.

It will delve into the opportunities in higher education and offer guidelines for applying to various courses in the USA. Shanthi Mohan, adviser, Education USA and United States India Educational Foundation, US Consulate General, Chennai, will speak about the opportunities for higher education at accredited educational institutions in the United States and guidelines for applying.

Rajasree M S, Vice-Chancellor, Kerala Technological University, will deliver the inaugural address while Shalij P R, Dean (Research), will offer the opening address of the session. Register for the event at the link: https://tinyurl.com/ktu-useducation.