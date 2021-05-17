Stricter curbs as triple lockdown starts in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration has imposed restrictions in the district from Sunday midnight to May 23 as part of a triple lockdown declared in the wake of a surge in the second wave of Covid-19. The restrictions have been issued by the district disaster management authority. According to a statement from the district administration, any person violating the orders will be liable to be proceeded against as per the relevant provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005, Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020 and other relevant laws in force.

Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat and fish, animal fodder, poultry and cattle feed, bakeries should open only on alternate days starting from Monday.

All shops should be closed including for home delivery purpose by 2 pm

Milk and newspaper distribution should be completed before 8 am

Fair price shops (Ration/PDS/Maveli/Supplyco shops) and milk booths are permitted to function on all days till 5 pm

Restaurants and hotels will be allowed to function from 7 am to 7:30 pm with home delivery services only. No dine-in and take-away/parcels shall be allowed in any restaurants or hotels

Medical shops, petrol pumps, ATMs, shops selling life-saving equipment, hospitals and other clinical establishments shall function on all days

Public advised to buy provisions and vegetables from shops near their houses and not to travel long distances. They will be prevented from travelling long distances for purchase of essential commodities

Shops not covered under points mentioned above should remain closed.

Banks, insurance and financial services will function with minimum staff on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 am to 1 pm. Cooperative banks will be opened only on Monday and Thursday from 10 am to 1 pm

E commerce entities, delivery services for essential items permitted to operate from 7 am to 2 pm all days

General restrictions