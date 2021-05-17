STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stricter curbs as triple lockdown starts in Thiruvananthapuram

The restrictions have been issued by the district disaster management authority.

Published: 17th May 2021 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

Lockdown

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration has imposed restrictions in the district from Sunday midnight to May 23 as part of a triple lockdown declared in the wake of a surge in the second wave of Covid-19. The restrictions have been issued by the district disaster management authority. According to a statement from the district administration, any person violating the orders will be liable to be proceeded against as per the relevant provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005, Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020 and other relevant laws in force.

  • Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat and fish, animal fodder, poultry and cattle feed, bakeries should open only on alternate days starting from Monday. 
  • All shops should be closed including for home delivery purpose by 2 pm
  • Milk and newspaper distribution should be completed before 8 am
  • Fair price shops (Ration/PDS/Maveli/Supplyco shops) and milk booths are permitted to function on all days till 5 pm
  • Restaurants and hotels will be allowed to function from 7 am to 7:30 pm with home delivery services only. No dine-in and take-away/parcels shall be allowed in any restaurants or hotels 
  • Medical shops, petrol pumps, ATMs, shops selling life-saving equipment, hospitals and other clinical establishments shall function on all days
  • Public advised to buy provisions and vegetables from shops near their houses and not to travel long distances. They will be prevented from travelling long distances for purchase of essential commodities
  • Shops not covered under points mentioned above should remain closed.
  • Banks, insurance and financial services will function with minimum staff on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 am to 1 pm. Cooperative banks will be opened only on Monday and Thursday from 10 am to 1 pm
  • E commerce entities, delivery services for essential items permitted to operate from 7 am to 2 pm all days

General restrictions

  • Entry and exit from the district shall be strictly. Strict perimeter control shall be ensured in containment zones and movement will be regulated by the police
  • Interstate road transport is allowed for goods and emergency services only. 
  • For interstate road transport of individuals on emergency purposes, registration on Covid 19 Jagratha portal is mandatory
  • Media persons travelling to and from the district shall obtain a special pass from police. 
  • Household helps, home nurses and caregivers shall obtain an online pass for travel. 
  • Technicians (on call electrical and plumbing services) shall be permitted after obtaining online travel pass.
  • Online travel pass from police can be obtained at pass.bsafe.kerala.gov.in.
