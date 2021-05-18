STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Congress central observers to meet MPs, MLAs and PAC members too

While the choice of the CLP leader will be known by Wednesday, the stage is getting ready to see a leadership change at the organisational level too.

Published: 18th May 2021 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By  Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress central observers Mallikarjun Kharge and V Vaithilingam will meet not just the 21 newly elected party MLAs individually on Tuesday here, they will also see its 15 MPs and 21 members of its political affairs committee (PAC). This shows that the Congress high command has two motives -- gauge the minds of the MLAs to choose the next Opposition leader and also the next state Congress president.

While V D Satheesan has better chances to become the next Opposition leader, a section of senior ‘A’ group leaders, not necessarily the MLAs, wish to see Ramesh Chennithala continuing in office. A senior ‘A’ group leader told TNIE that the ramifications of Chennithala’s removal and the qualities of his successor should be weighed in.  

“The party’s central leadership will announce the next Congress legislative party leader in New Delhi after the observers submit their report. They will also be closeted with the Congress MPs and PAC members to arrive at a consensus on the CLP leader,” K Muraleedharan, MP, told TNIE. 

While the choice of the CLP leader will be known by Wednesday, the stage is getting ready to see a leadership change at the organisational level too. State Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran will not be removed in haste. The Congress high command is likely to bring in K Sudhakaran, MP, whom they feel can take on chief minister-designate Pinarayi Vijayan in his inimitable Kannur style.

The caste equation of being a Thiyya also comes in favour of the 73-year-old. It is learnt that an understanding has been reached between Sudhakaran camp and Satheesan to go hand in hand. “There might be differences of opinion about Sudhakaran’s style. But, the high command is also convinced that only a leader of Sudhakaran’s stature can counter the CPM leadership. Senior Congress leader A K Antony’s opinion is going to be crucial,” a senior Congress leader told TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp