Congress central observers to meet MPs, MLAs and PAC members too

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress central observers Mallikarjun Kharge and V Vaithilingam will meet not just the 21 newly elected party MLAs individually on Tuesday here, they will also see its 15 MPs and 21 members of its political affairs committee (PAC). This shows that the Congress high command has two motives -- gauge the minds of the MLAs to choose the next Opposition leader and also the next state Congress president.

While V D Satheesan has better chances to become the next Opposition leader, a section of senior ‘A’ group leaders, not necessarily the MLAs, wish to see Ramesh Chennithala continuing in office. A senior ‘A’ group leader told TNIE that the ramifications of Chennithala’s removal and the qualities of his successor should be weighed in.

“The party’s central leadership will announce the next Congress legislative party leader in New Delhi after the observers submit their report. They will also be closeted with the Congress MPs and PAC members to arrive at a consensus on the CLP leader,” K Muraleedharan, MP, told TNIE.

While the choice of the CLP leader will be known by Wednesday, the stage is getting ready to see a leadership change at the organisational level too. State Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran will not be removed in haste. The Congress high command is likely to bring in K Sudhakaran, MP, whom they feel can take on chief minister-designate Pinarayi Vijayan in his inimitable Kannur style.

The caste equation of being a Thiyya also comes in favour of the 73-year-old. It is learnt that an understanding has been reached between Sudhakaran camp and Satheesan to go hand in hand. “There might be differences of opinion about Sudhakaran’s style. But, the high command is also convinced that only a leader of Sudhakaran’s stature can counter the CPM leadership. Senior Congress leader A K Antony’s opinion is going to be crucial,” a senior Congress leader told TNIE.