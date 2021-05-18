TellMed to help Covid patients

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala medical community spread across the globe is coming forward to help with telemedicine support. The project titled ‘TellMed amuseum — just a call away’ will be inaugurated online by Minister for Health K K Shailaja on Tuesday. The project is being launched by Amuseum in association with Kerala Social Security Mission, Unarv Telemedicine, Ukma, UNF, and Caring hands India.

Through the project, Malayalee health workers spread across different parts of the world like the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Australia will provide telemedicine services through video calls. Covid patients and those with comorbidities can avail the services. They will be able to directly communicate with medical professionals and seek advice.

TellMed will provide 24-hour service to people with proper guidance along with psychological support. The service is also available over the telephone. TellMed will be made available through Unarv platform. The services will be made available for people in Kerala and Delhi.

For services, call 8589061461, 9995036666.