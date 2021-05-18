Thrissur engineering student creates device to help you talk better through masks

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Do you feel like you strain too much while communicating with others through two masks? You may not be alone. Many people, especially medical professionals, are struggling to communicate while wearing double masks which tends to block their voice. Kevin Jacob, an engineering student from Thrissur, has a solution for this.

The first-year computer science student at Government Engineering College, Thrissur, has developed a miniature voice amplifier that can easily be attached to the mask or face shield or even to clothes. “My parents are doctors and they have been on the frontlines ever since the pandemic started. I noticed that they were having a hard time communicating with patients through two masks. This inspired me to develop a device that amplifies the voice and reduces strain on the speaker,” says Kevin, son of Dr Senoj K C and Dr Jyoti Mary Jose.

Explaining the device, Kevin says, “The voice amplifier weighs just 25g and fits comfortably on almost all kinds of masks. It can even be used on face shields. It amplifies the user’s voice and makes it louder.”It also reduces the chances of people pulling the mask down to speak and hear each other better.

“In a way, it helps reduce chances of community spread too. The miniature amplifier can be fully charged in about 30 minutes and lasts for more than four hours. The volume can also be adjusted according to one’s preferences,” shares Kevin.

Kevin’s voice amplifier was selected as one of the five best projects at Darsana Ignite, an event organised in January by the Alumni association of Palakkad NSS Engineering College. “Currently, the voice amplifier is being used by 50 doctors in the state and one abroad. For now, it costs Rs 950 per piece. The industrial production cost will come around `500 per unit, making it more affordable,” says Kevin. The engineering student has already applied for a patent for the device so it can be mass produced.