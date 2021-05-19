Abu Dhabi literary award for T Padmanabhan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Writer T Padmanabhan has won Abu Dhabi Sakthi Theatres literary award which carries Rs 50,000, a citation and a plaque. The Sakthi award has been won by T K Ramakrishnan.

Dr Anil Vallathol has won science literary award for ‘Ezhuthachan Enna Paatapustakam’, John Samuel won the best award for the story, ‘Yadhastu’ and the award for the best novel went to L Gopikrishnan’s ‘Njan Ente Shatru’. The award for anthology of poems was shared by Deshamangalam Ramakrishnan’s ‘Enne Kandumuttan Enikkavumo’ and E Sandhya’s ‘Ammayullathinaal’.