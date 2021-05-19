STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Capital district’s development gets a shot in the arm

New ministers from dist are V Sivankutty, Antony Raju and G R Anil 

Published: 19th May 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The comprehensive development of Thiruvananthapuram district is set to get a major boost with three ministers from the capital finding a place in Team Pinarayi 2.0. The new ministers from the capital are: V Sivankutty of CPM, G R Anil of CPI and Antony Raju of Janadhipathya Kerala Congress.While Kadakampally Surendran was the lone minister from the capital in the previous government led by Pinarayi Vijayan, it was M Vijayakumar who was the capital’s representative in the VS Achuthanandan government from 2006-2011. 

V Sivankutty, 66, a known face in the capital’s political and social circles, is credited with closing the BJP’s lone account in the state after he wrested back Nemom from the saffron party in the recent assembly election. It was a sweet revenge for Sivankutty who had lost the seat in 2011 to BJP’s O Rajagopal.

Sivankutty was first elected to the legislative assembly from Thiruvananthapuram East in 2006. He then shifted base to Nemom and won the seat in 2011. However, he could not repeat his success when he contested in 2016. A determined Sivankutty continued to stay put in Nemom, regaining the people’s confidence and also their mandate in 2021. 

Sivankutty was active in politics right from his student days. He was chosen as district secretary and state secretary of SFI and also went on to become national vice president of SFI when the present CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury was its national president. 

Sivankutty has served as president of Ulloor panchayat and was also the Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. He is the district president and state secretary of the CITU. Sivankutty is also a member of the CPM’s district secretariat and the state committee. 

 “My priority would be to strengthen the ongoing battle against Covid-19 pandemic. After bringing the Covid situation under control, we will start implementing the promises we have given to the people. Of course, comprehensive development of the capital is one among them,” Sivankutty told TNIE.

A first-time MLA 
G R Anil, who was elected for the first time to the legislative assembly from Nedumangad, is the CPI’s district secretary and state council member. The 58-year-old is also a leader of various trade unions affiliated to the AITUC.

Anil entered politics through AISF, the CPI’s student wing, He has served as district secretary and state office-bearer of AISF, AIYF  and Kissan Sabha. He has also served as Director of hantex and as president of Kaithari-Ksheerasangam.

Anil, who earned an LLB degree from Law Academy Law College after a BA degree in Politics from University College, has led many student agitations. The young CPI leader has been a councillor from Nemom ward for a decade and was health and education standing committee chairman of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation for five years. “My focus will also be on fast-tracking the development projects relating to the capital district. I am confident that my decade-long stint as a councillor will help me in realising this objective,” Anil said.

COASTAL COMMUNITY ELATED
This is the second legislative assembly election win for 66-year-old Antony Raju, Leader of the Janadhipathya Kerala Congress.  He first entered the assembly in 1996 after defeating Congress’ M M Hassan.  He then tasted defeat in 2001 and also in 2016. A determined Raju put up a spirited fight when he was offered the Thiruvananthapuram seat again in 2021 and trounced Congress heavyweight and former minister V S Sivakumar, the sitting MLA. Raju entered politics through KSC, the student wing of Kerala Congress.

After completing LLB from Law Academy Law College, he practiced as a lawyer in various courts from 1982. The elevation of Antony Raju, who hails from Poonthura, has lifted the spirits of the coastal community.  “Ending waterlogging in the capital especially in Thampanoor, time-bound completion of Smart City project and a comprehensive rehabilitation of fishermen who are suffering due to sea erosion would be my immediate priorities,” Antony Raju told TNIE.

Thiruvananthapuram
