Infra a challenge at mental health centres

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Many mental health centres functioning in the state are not equipped with adequate staff or basic infrastructure facilities.The case of Government Mental Health Centre in Peroorkada, touted to be the oldest mental hospital in the country, is no different. Despite its shortcomings, the facility has been functional so far. However, with the increase in Covid infections and mental health problems induced by the lockdown and pandemic, the authorities are finding it difficult to isolate patients.

The centre houses around 585 patients now, while the facility has only 531 beds. Around 24 patients are Covid positive and have been isolated. “On an average, around 200 patients register at the Out-Patient facility in a day. Due to the pandemic, we have been screening patients ahead of admission so as to isolate them. They are quarantined for 14 days before being shifted to non-Covid wards.

However, the limited infrastructure is posing a major challenge amid the increasing caseload,” said Anil Kumar L, superintendent of Mental Health Centre, Peroorkada.He added that the hospital had communicated the lack of infrastructure to authorities, including the difficulty in accommodating and isolating patients with Covid symptoms.

“We haven’t received any assistance yet. Despite shortcomings, we are ensuring that patients or their routine is not disturbed,” he added.Last year, the Mental Health Centre also took care of people in quarantine with psychological issues. “A person who was on hospital quarantine and showed withdrawal symptoms was immediately shifted to a mental health centre. Later, we also brought in people who are on medication or suffering from mental health issues and gave them treatment at the facility,” said a health department official.

FAMILY SHORT-STAY HOME DELAYED

To help patients with mental issues spend quality time with their family members and stay with them during treatment period, a Family Short-Stay Home was envisaged by the Social Justice Department. The first home was to come up at the Mental Health Centre in Peroorkada. However, the construction of the facility, which was supposed to be completed in a few months, has been halted due to Covid restrictions. “The idea was to give patients an opportunity to live with their family so that they can engage with them even after being shifted to their homes. However, the construction has stopped halfway as workers are unable to come due to the restrictions. It looks like the project will be delayed further,” said Anil.