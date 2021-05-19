Online admissions up to Class X to begin Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The online admission process for Class 1 to X at government, aided and recognised unaided schools will begin on Wednesday. The admission process and issuance of TCs will be done through ‘Sampoorna’ portal (www.sampoorna.kite.kerala.gov.in) of the state government. The parents can register and log onto the website for admissions.

On receipt of an application for transfer certificate, the respective headmaster / principal of the schools has to issue the same through Sampoorna and the digital copy of the TC has to be made available to the new school. The students including those from CBSE or ICSE curriculum can also apply through this portal. Teachers can also do the promotion process of students from class 1 to VIII as per the the rights to education act by working at home

