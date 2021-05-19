Online admissions up to Class X to begin Wednesday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The online admission process for Class 1 to X at government, aided and recognised unaided schools will begin on Wednesday. The admission process and issuance of TCs will be done through ‘Sampoorna’ portal (www.sampoorna.kite.kerala.gov.in) of the state government. The parents can register and log onto the website for admissions.
On receipt of an application for transfer certificate, the respective headmaster / principal of the schools has to issue the same through Sampoorna and the digital copy of the TC has to be made available to the new school. The students including those from CBSE or ICSE curriculum can also apply through this portal. Teachers can also do the promotion process of students from class 1 to VIII as per the the rights to education act by working at home
Guidelines
- Those who have already submitted their applications directly at schools need not apply through the online system
- The headmaster will be the admin of the portal so that he will receive new applications
- The applicants will receive a reference number once they complete the application process
- The applicants can also see the updates and status of admission from the portal using the reference number
- The original documents of the students can be submitted only at the time of school reopening
- The students who already have the Aadhaar number (UID) should compulsorily indicate the same in the software
- Those who have applied for Aadhaar can give the enrolment ID number
- There is also a provision given in the software for entering ‘NO’ in case of those who have not yet applied for Aadhaar
- The online application form will be the same as the one which is available offline. Applicant should ensure all details are filled up
- KITE has been entrusted to prepare district-level help desks, instructions for online admissions
- Respective Deputy Director for Education of districts should ensure that all the online admission process are done without any glitches.