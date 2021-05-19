STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pre-monsoon sanitation in limbo  

Though cleaning activities are ongoing to unclog the drains, there is no respite from flooding because of the silt accumulation in canals and drains. 

Published: 19th May 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Shainu Mohan  
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lockdown restrictions and pandemic containment efforts have derailed pre-monsoon sanitation drive in the capital. Almost all low-lying areas in the city were flooded in the recent incessant rain with every canal overflowing due to accumulated silt. According to officials, it wouldn’t be easy to complete the cleaning activities before monsoon sets in due to the shortage of workers 

With hardly two weeks left for the monsoon to arrive, the pre-monsoon sanitation drive -- which is crucial for preventing communicable diseases and flash floods in the capital -- is progressing at a snail’s pace. The recent flooding has exposed how vulnerable the capital is to heavy showers.  According to civic officials, they are saddled with multiple responsibilities as Covid-19 is raging in almost every part of the capital. 

It is learnt that community kitchens, recently opened relief camps, CFLTCs and DCCs are keeping the health wing under the city corporation on their toes, which is also one reason for the slowdown in the pre-monsoon preparations. “We are not able to mobilise workers for undertaking emergency work because of the lockdown. Migrant labourers have returned to their home states. All these are affecting the pre-monsoon activities,” said a senior official of the corporation. 

Though cleaning activities are ongoing to unclog the drains, there is no respite from flooding because of the silt accumulation in canals and drains. Ever since the lockdown, there has been a slowdown in the ward-level sanitation activities because of the lack of workers.

 “Many workers are under quarantine and some of them have tested Covid-19 positive,” the official said. So far, around 250 sanitation workers have tested Covid positive. Though the city corporation had launched the pre-monsoon sanitation drive several weeks ago, the second wave of the pandemic had adversely affected the activities in every ward. “We kicked off the efforts in March and listed around 1,200 works. We were able to complete around 70 per cent of them in every ward. We had allotted `1.35 lakh for each ward,” said a senior official. 

“We had launched `7 lakh worth of cleaning activities in the Amayizhanchan canal stretching from Thampanoor to Bakery Jn. Attakulangara -Pazhavangadi-Pattoor stretch is being cleaned right now. But silt removal is yet to happen. A recent meeting chaired by the chief secretary has assigned minor irrigation department to remove the silt from the canal,” said the corporation official. 

LACK OF INTERDEPARTMENTAL COORDINATION
Lack of coordination between various departments including irrigation, NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) and public works (PWD) is the main reason for the water-logging faced by the capital. On Tuesday, the civic body convened a meeting with the various departments to expedite various cleaning activities to prepare the city to face the upcoming monsoon.  “There was no representation from the PWD and NHAI.

The majority of the major roads and drains are managed by these two departments. We are not satisfied with the way they are handling the cleaning activities, especially the NHAI.

The contractors are not carting away the waste removed from the NHAI drains which again ends up in the drains creating waterlogging in the adjoining areas. We will finish our work before the monsoon but other departments should also do their job,” said the official. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp